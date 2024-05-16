What is IBM Cloud® Load Balancer? With IBM Cloud load balancers, you can load balance traffic among your servers to help improve uptime. You can also easily scale your applications by adding or removing servers, with minimal disruption to your traffic flows. IBM Cloud offers both VPC and classic load balancers. For VPC infrastructure, there are two varieties of load balancers: application load balancers for VPC and network load balancers for VPC. For classic infrastructure, IBM Cloud offers several options including IBM Cloud Load Balancer and Citrix NetScaler appliances.