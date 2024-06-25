Firewalls and security groups are important in securing your cloud environment and the information stored in it, as well as preventing malicious activity from reaching your servers or users.
With security groups, easily define security policies at the instance level for virtual firewall protection.
Quickly and easily accommodate your security needs with a variety of hardware-based firewalls and scalable security groups.
Maintain your essential layer of protection and provision your firewalls on the ﬂy without interrupting your service — when you need to and how you prefer.
Discover edge network services for securing internet-facing apps from DDoS attacks, data theft and bot attacks.
Security groups can easily add instance-level security to manage traffic on public and private network interfaces.
Secure your enterprise workloads in a reliable, powerful and consolidated way to manage and control your network.
Prevent unwanted traffic from hitting your servers and reduce your attack surface.
Avoid network traffic jams and decrease latency by keeping your data closer to your users.
SSL certiﬁcates let both parties in a transaction trust that data will only end up in the right hands.
A complete array of intrusion protection systems (IPS) and intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS) software at the network and host level.