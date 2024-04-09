What is an API (application programming interface)?

APIs simplify and accelerate application and software development by allowing developers to integrate data, services and capabilities from other applications, instead of developing them from scratch. APIs also give application owners a simple, secure way to make their application data and functions available to departments within their organization. Application owners can also share or market data and functions to business partners or third parties.

APIs allow for the sharing of only the information necessary, keeping other internal system details hidden, which helps with system security. Servers or devices do not have to fully expose data—APIs enable the sharing of small packets of data, relevant to the specific request.

API documentation is like a technical instruction manual that provides details about an API and information for developers on how to work with an API and its services. Well-designed documentation promotes a better API experience for users and generally makes for more successful APIs.