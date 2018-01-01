API gateway, based on IBM DataPower, is an enterprise gateway designed to securely expose data and business applications wherever they reside, on premises and across clouds. It provides a comprehensive set of policies for security, traffic management, mediation, accelerations and support for non-HTTP protocols.
The gateway acts as the gatekeeper to the applications calling your APIs and helps protect your APIs at runtime. It also logs and reports API interactions to analytics for insights and reporting.
Learn how to unlock the full potential of your APIs
A unified gateway approach that provides protected access to backend data and systems at runtime