What is application integration?

Most enterprises rely on a range of software applications to manage business functions from ITOps and FinOps to customer service. Though every enterprise application serves a unique purpose within a business’s tech stack, each app also generates its own data. And many enterprise workflows rely on real-time data flow between apps and systems communicating with each other on the network. Without app integration, IT teams would have to allot staff for time-consuming manual data entry to integrate data from different software and data sources. This would eliminate the possibility of real-time data transmission and data sharing.

App integration (also called software integration) automates and streamlines data transfer processes to prevent data silos between teams and applications and ensure continuous integration across the enterprise.

With integrated applications, teams can create seamless workflows between apps and platforms and facilitate frictionless data sharing between business departments across the organization. App integration can also help bridge the gap between on-premises applications and systems and fast-evolving cloud applications.

As such, the application integration tools that merge data between business applications can help businesses modernize their IT infrastructures and maintain more agile business operations.