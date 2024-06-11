ERP systems are based on various different modules that are there to support specific business processes. There are a select number of modules that are foundational to an ERP system and there are third-party applications to access additional features. Some of the most popular modules are listed below and give you deployment options.

Finance and accounting: The finance and accounting module is often most important to many ERP systems. The main purpose of this module is to help businesses understand their financial outlook and analyze the whole business. The main features of this module are tracking accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR), while also closing the books efficiently and generating financial reports and pricing. This module can automate tasks related to billing and stores crucial financial information for your business, such as vendor payments, cash management and account reconciliation. It also provides clear metrics to a company and can aid in production planning operations.

Procurement: The procurement module, or purchasing module, helps businesses source materials and services they need to manufacture their goods. This module helps automate purchasing, along with tracking and analyzing any incoming quotes. With the procurement module, companies can maintain a list of vendors and tie suppliers to certain items, which can in turn forsters good supplier relationship.

Manufacturing: The manufacturing module, often referred to as a manufacturing execution system, is a vital planning and execution component to ERP software. The module helps manufacturers plan out production and secures everything needed for production. A manufacturing module can update the status of goods-in-progress, along with providing real-time information for items in progress or finished goods. The module also typically includes material requirements planning (MRP) solutions, which was the original manufacturing system of toolmaker Black and Decker.1

Sales: The sales module is responsible for keeping an open line of communication to customers and prospective customers. It can use data-driven insights to increase sales and make targeted decisions and assist with invoicing when it comes to promotions or upselling opportunities. Other features, including supply chain solutions, offer helpful inventory management and order management include dashboards, greater business intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

Customer relationship management: The customer relationship management (CRM) module, or service module, helps companies deliver exceptional service. By storing customer information, such as previous calls, emails and purchase history, a business has the data it needs to better serve current and future customers. This module makes it easy for staff to access the required information when a customer comes in and sees that staff create a customer-specifc experience thanks to the data saved from the ERP software.

Human resources management: The human resources module maintains basic capabilities, such as time, attendance and payroll. This module maintains data on all employees and stores documents that pertain to each of those employees, such as a performance review or job description. If a company wants, it can have an entire human capital management (HCM) suite and connect it to ERP to deliver even stronger HR functionality.