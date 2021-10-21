What is a data warehouse?

Most data warehouses will be built around a relational database system, either on-premise or in the cloud, where data is both stored and processed. Other components would include a metadata management system and an API connectivity layer enabling the warehouse to pull data from organizational sources and provide access to analytics and visualization tools.

A typical data warehouse has four main components: a central database, ETL tools, metadata and access tools. All of these components are engineered for speed so that you can get results quickly and analyze data on the fly.

The data warehouse has been around for decades. Born in the 1980s, it addressed the need to optimize analytics on data. As companies’ business applications began to grow and generate/store more data, they needed data warehouse systems that could both manage the data and analyze it. At a high level, database admins could pull data from their operational systems and add a schema to it via transformation before loading it into their data warehouse.

As data warehouse architecture evolved and grew in popularity, more people within a company started using it to access data–and the data warehouse made it easy to do so with structured data. This is where metadata became important. Reporting and dashboarding became a key use case, and SQL (structured query language) became the de facto way of interacting with that data.