What is data mining?

The data mining process involves several steps from data collection to visualization to extract valuable information from large data sets. Data mining techniques can be used to generate descriptions and predictions about a target data set.

Data scientists or business intelligence (BI) specialists describe data through their observations of patterns, associations and correlations. They also classify and cluster data through classification and regression methods, and identify outliers for use cases, such as spam detection.

Data mining usually includes five main steps: setting objectives, data selection, data preparation, data model building, and pattern mining and evaluating results.

1. Set the business objectives: This can be the hardest part of the data mining process, and many organizations spend too little time on this important step. Even before the data is identified, extracted or cleaned, data scientists and business stakeholders can work together to define the precise business problem, which helps inform the data questions and parameters for a project. Analysts might also need to do more research to fully understand the business context.

2. Data selection: When the scope of the problem is defined, it is easier for data scientists to identify which set of data will help answer the pertinent questions to the business. They and the IT team can also determine where the data should be stored and secured.



3. Data preparation: The relevant data is gathered and cleaned to remove any noise, such as duplicates, missing values and outliers. Depending on the data set, an additional data management step might be taken to reduce the number of dimensions, as too many features can slow down any subsequent computation.

Data scientists look to retain the most important predictors to help ensure optimal accuracy within any model. Responsible data science means thinking about the model beyond the code and performance, and it is hugely impacted by the data being used and how trustworthy it is.



4. Model building and pattern mining: Depending on the type of analysis, data scientists might investigate any trends or interesting data relationships, such as sequential patterns, association rules or correlations. While high-frequency patterns have broader applications, sometimes the deviations in the data can be more interesting, highlighting areas of potential fraud. Predictive models can help assess future trends or outcomes. In the most sophisticated systems, predictive models can make real-time predictions for rapid responses to changing markets.

Deep learning algorithms might also be used to classify or cluster a data set depending on the available data. If the input data is labeled (such as in supervised learning), a classification model might be used to categorize data, or alternatively, a regression might be applied to predict the likelihood of a particular assignment. If the data set isn’t labeled (that is, unsupervised learning), the individual data points in the training set are compared to discover underlying similarities, clustering them based on those characteristics.

5. Evaluation of results and implementation of knowledge: When the data is aggregated, it can then be prepared for presentation, often by using data visualization techniques, so that the results can be evaluated and interpreted. Ideally, the final results are valid, novel, useful and understandable. When these criteria are met, decision-makers can use this knowledge to implement new strategies, achieving their intended objectives.