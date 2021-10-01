ELT consists of three primary stages; Extract, Load, and Transform. Each of these stages is detailed below.

Extract

During data extraction, data is copied or exported from source locations to a staging area. The data set can consist of many data types and come from virtually any structured or unstructured source, including but not limited to:

SQL or NoSQL servers

CRM and ERP systems

Text and document files

Email

Web pages

That said, it is more typically used with unstructured data.

Load

In this step, the transformed data is moved from the staging area into a data storage area, such as a data warehouse or data lake.

For most organizations, the data loading process is automated, well-defined, continuous and batch-driven. Typically, ELT takes place during business hours when traffic on the source systems and the data warehouse is at its peak and consumers are waiting to use the data for analysis or otherwise.

Transform

In this stage, a schema-on-write approach is employed, which applies the schema for the data using SQL, or transforms the data, prior to analysis. This stage can involve the following: