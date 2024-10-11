What is a data warehouse?

An enterprise-grade data warehouse system enables an organization to run powerful analytics on large amounts of data (petabytes and more) in ways that a standard database cannot. The data can be structured, semi-structured or unstructured. Data can feed into a warehouse from multiple databases, including customer relationship management (CRM), inventory, point of sale (POS) and supply chain management systems.

Data warehousing systems—sometimes called enterprise data warehouse (EDW) systems—have been supporting business intelligence efforts for over three decades. Their functions focus on extracting data from other sources, cleansing and preparing the data and loading and maintaining the data, often in a relational database.

Traditionally, a data warehouse was hosted on-premises, often on a mainframe computer. Today, many data warehouses are hosted in the cloud and delivered as cloud services.

