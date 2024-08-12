SQL is essential in the data industry and is used by analysts, scientists and database developers. Its universality makes it a valuable skill in understanding other programming languages like Python and Java. Since its development in the 1970s, SQL has become the backbone of modern database systems.

SQL is used for storing, retrieving, managing and manipulating data within database management systems (DBMS). It supports transaction processing and analytics applications and integrates seamlessly with various programming languages, such as Java, allowing developers to build high-performance data processing applications for different business intelligence needs.

Basic operations include these SQL commands:

SELECT * FROM customers ; to retrieve all records from the 'customers' table.

INSERT INTO customers (name, email) VALUES ('John Doe', 'john@example.com') ; to add a new customer or UPDATE customers

SET email = 'newemail@example.com' WHERE name = 'John Doe' ; to update an email address.

SQL operations are conducted through commands written as statements. These statements are aggregated into programs that facilitate the addition, modification or retrieval of data from a database, which consists of rows and columns in tables. Each row holds a record and each column represents a related category of data. In addition to tables, other database objects include views (logical data representations), indexes (to speed up lookups) and reports (data subsets based on criteria).

SQL databases are designed to help ensure reliable transaction processing by adhering to ACID properties: Atomicity (all-or-nothing), Consistency (protects database integrity), Isolation (transactions do not interfere with each other) and Durability (helps ensure that changes from successful transactions persist even if the system fails).

Relational databases organize data by using these rows and columns to structure information, such as customer information and purchase details. These tables are linked through relationships, often by using a specific identifier or primary key to facilitate efficient data retrieval and management.

While standard SQL is widely used, specific dialects like T-SQL by Microsoft SQL Server and PL/SQL by Oracle offer extensions to enhance procedural programming capabilities. SQL is known for its create, read, update and delete functions and its nonprocedural nature makes it accessible even to those with limited programming experience, often making it an easy language for beginners. It adheres to ANSI standards and is available in free SQL software like MySQL, PostgreSQL and Microsoft SQL.