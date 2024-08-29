What is data sharing?

Organizations have been sharing data long before the invention of the internet, but advancements in digital literacy, technology and cloud adoption have led to real-time data sharing on a global scale. Data storage and transfer technologies are more available and affordable than ever. As a result, policies and regulations have evolved to reduce the risks associated with data sharing. Data sharing is more than just allowing access for analysis and monetization, it also breaks down barriers between business units and external partners. Different teams can work independently or with one another, each drawing from the same up-to-date data source. The increased quantity and variety of data available allows diverse teams across the organization to contribute to broader organizational goals.

Combining information from various sources, such as research data, operational data or customer feedback, improves service performance and increases the value of those services. For example, business units with access to data can use data analysis to decide based on market trends and customer preferences and develop successful marketing strategies.

Moreover, data sharing allows public authorities and organizations to share their data in a secure, lawful and governed manner. An essential part of data sharing hygiene involves data producers carefully documenting and labeling datasets with accurate metadata to support reproducibility. Detailed descriptions with clear definitions ensure that others can easily find, discover and understand the shared data.

The Future of Privacy Forum1 (FPF) analyzed data-sharing partnerships between companies and academic researchers and determined that these partnerships can accelerate socially beneficial research, broaden access to valuable data sets and improve the reproducibility of research findings. As data-sharing becomes more widespread, stakeholders are taking proactive steps to address risks and data breaches by using data-sharing agreements (DSAs) and privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs).

IBM® provides a good example of employing rigorous privacy and security protocols in its data-sharing practices, including the use of PETs to anonymize data before sharing it with universities, nonprofits and research labs. IBM's approach supports scientific discovery while protecting sensitive data, fostering safer and more effective partnerships. For instance, IBM collaborated with Melbourne Water in Australia to analyze data aimed at reducing energy emissions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, IBM processed SARS-CoV-2 genomic sequences, contributing over 3 million sequences to a research repository.

Another compelling use case of the value of data sharing comes from the US nonprofit Benefits Data Trust.2 Benefits Data Trust (BDT) promotes data sharing among states and organizations involved in US healthcare and education. Through data-sharing agreements, BDT boosts enrollment in critical public programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid.

South Carolina's Department of Social Services, with BDT, compared monthly Medicaid and SNAP lists, where they identified eligible individuals not enrolled in the program. This initiative has led to over 20,000 more SNAP enrollments since 2015, improving access to nutrition assistance for vulnerable populations. Similar efforts in Pennsylvania have also seen success, with data sharing helping to enroll approximately 240,000 people in various public assistance programs since 2005.