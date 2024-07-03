What is data management?

While data can be stored before or after data processing, the type of data and purpose of it will usually dictate the storage repository that is used. While relational databases organize data into a tabular format, nonrelational databases do not have as rigid of a database schema.

Relational databases are also typically associated with transactional databases, which run commands or transactions collectively. An example is a bank transfer. A defined amount is withdrawn from one account and then it is deposited within another. But for enterprises to support both structured and unstructured data types, they require purpose-built databases. These databases must also cater to various use cases across analytics, AI and applications. They must span both relational and nonrelational databases, such as key-value, document, wide-column, graph and in-memory. These multimodal databases provide native support for different types of data and the latest development models, and can run many kinds of workloads, including IoT, analytics, ML and AI.

Data management best practices suggest that data warehousing be optimized for high-performance analytics on structured data. This requires a defined schema to meet specific data analytics requirements for specific use cases, such as dashboards, data visualization and other business intelligence tasks. These data requirements are usually directed and documented by business users in partnership with data engineers, who will ultimately run against the defined data model.

The underlying structure of a data warehouse is typically organized as a relational system that uses a structured data format, sourcing data from transactional databases. However, for unstructured and semistructured data, data lakes incorporate data from both relational and nonrelational systems, and other business intelligence tasks. Data lakes are often preferred to the other storage options because they are normally a low-cost storage environment, which can house petabytes of raw data.

Data lakes benefit data scientists in particular, as they enable them to incorporate both structured and unstructured data into their data science projects. However, data warehouses and data lakes have their own limitations. Proprietary data formats and high storage costs limit AI and ML model collaboration and deployments within a data warehouse environment.

In contrast, data lakes are challenged with extracting insights directly in a governed and performant manner. An open data lakehouse addresses these limitations by handling multiple open formats over cloud object storage and combines data from multiple sources, including existing repositories, to ultimately enable analytics and AI at scale.