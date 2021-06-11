What is data security?

Digital transformation is profoundly altering how businesses operate and compete today. Enterprises are creating, manipulating and storing an ever-increasing amount of data, driving a greater need for data governance. Computing environments have also become more complex, routinely spanning the public cloud, the enterprise data center and numerous edge devices such as Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, robots and remote servers. This complexity increases the risk of cyberattacks, making it harder to monitor and secure these systems.

At the same time, consumer awareness of the importance of data privacy is on the rise. Public demand for data protection initiatives has led to the enactment of multiple new privacy regulations, including Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA). These rules join longstanding data security laws such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), protecting electronic health records, and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), protecting public company shareholders from accounting errors and financial fraud. Maximum fines in the millions of dollars magnify the need for data compliance; every enterprise has a strong financial incentive to ensure it maintains compliance.

The business value of data has never been greater than it is today. The loss of trade secrets or intellectual property (IP) can impact future innovations and profitability, so trustworthiness is increasingly important to consumers.