Migrating your applications, infrastructure and services to cloud is not enough to drive your digital transformation roadmap's success. You need an effective cloud monitoring strategy that uses robust tools to track key performance metrics—such as response time, resource utilization and error rates—to identify potential issues that could impact your cloud resources.
IBM® Instana® Observability provides comprehensive, real-time visibility into the overall status of your cloud environments. It enables your IT teams to proactively monitor and manage your cloud resources across multiple platforms, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Automated performance monitoring and troubleshooting helps quickly identify and fix issues before they impact end users.
With intelligent analytics and reporting, you gain real-time insights to optimize application and infrastructure performance, resource utilization and user experience.
Instana has over 150 monitoring sensors that operate in bare metal, virtual hosts, private or public cloud, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serverless infrastructures—each with a set of built-in health rules and alerts—delivering full observability without requiring any manual setup or configuration.
Since using Instana for cloud-based container observability, the DevOps team at Dealerware was able to reduce delivery latency by 98%—from 10 minutes to nearly 12 seconds. The team continues to use Instana to drive toward a latency goal of less than 250 milliseconds.
Instana integrates with other monitoring tools, such as log management and network monitoring tools like IBM® Turbonomic® to provide a comprehensive view of application performance across the entire IT infrastructure with no plug-ins or application restarts.
Cloud migration with IBM Instana Observability helps you plan and execute a move to cloud while maintaining application performance and stability every step of the way.
IBM Instana Observability helps you get a comprehensive, centralized view of the health and performance of your entire IT ecosystem in a single dashboard.
IBM Instana Observability gives everyone across the enterprise user-friendly access to the data they want with the context they need to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.