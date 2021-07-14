What is encryption?

Encryption works by using encryption algorithms to scramble data into an indecipherable format. Only the authorized parties with the right secret key, known as the decryption key, can unscramble the data.

Encryption can protect data at rest, in transit and while being processed, regardless of whether the data is in a computer system on-premises or in the cloud. For this reason, encryption has become critical to cloud security efforts and cybersecurity strategies more broadly.

According to the IBM 2023 Cost of a Data Breach report, organizations that use encryption can reduce the financial impact of a data breach by over USD 220,000.

Encryption is also increasingly necessary to comply with regulatory requirements and standards like PCI DSS and the GDPR.

Investment in encryption is growing as individuals and organizations face escalating threats and cyberattacks. According to recent estimates, the global encryption software market will reach USD 20.1 billion by 2025 (link resides outside ibm.com), with a compound annual growth rate of 15.1 percent from 2020 to 2025.

Also, artificial intelligence (AI) has changed the encryption landscape. Specifically, organizations are exploring how AI can help optimize key management and enhance encryption algorithms.