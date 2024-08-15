What is hacking?

But hacking does not always have malicious purposes. A consumer who jiggers their personal smartphone to run custom programs is also, technically speaking, a hacker.

Malicious hackers have built an enormous cybercrime economy, where outlaws profit by starting cyberattacks, extorting victims or selling malware and stolen data to one another. The global cost of all cybercrime is expected to reach nearly USD 24 trillion by 2027.1

Malicious hacks can have devastating consequences. Individuals face identity theft, monetary theft and more. Organizations can suffer system downtime, data leaks and other harms that lead to lost customers, lower revenue, damaged reputations and fines or other legal punishments. All told, according to the IBM® Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average data breach costs an organization USD 4.88 million.

On the other end of the hacking spectrum, the cybersecurity community depends on ethical hackers—hackers with helpful rather than criminal intentions—to test security measures, address security flaws and prevent cyberthreats. These ethical hackers make a living by helping companies shore up their security systems or by working with law enforcement to take down their malicious counterparts.