What is a man-in-the-middle (MITM) attack?

After stealthily placing themselves in the middle of two-party communications, MITM attackers intercept sensitive data such as credit card numbers, account information and login credentials. Hackers then use that information to commit other cybercrimes such as making unauthorized purchases, hijacking financial accounts and identity theft.

In addition to exchanges between a user and an application, an MITM attacker might also eavesdrop on private communications between two people. In this scenario, the attacker diverts and relays messages between the two people, sometimes altering or replacing messages to control the conversation.

Some organizations and cybersecurity experts are moving away from the term “man-in-the-middle” because some might consider the language potentially biased. The term might also fail to capture instances where the entity in the middle is a bot, device or malware rather than a person.

Alternative terms for this type of cyberattack include machine-in-the-middle, on-path attack, adversary-in-the-middle (AITM) and manipulator-in-the-middle.