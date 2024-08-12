What is cybersecurity?

Apart from the sheer volume of cyberattacks, one of the biggest challenges for cybersecurity professionals is the ever-evolving nature of the information technology (IT) landscape, and the way threats evolve with it. Many emerging technologies that offer tremendous new advantages for businesses and individuals also present new opportunities for threat actors and cybercriminals to launch increasingly sophisticated attacks. For example:

The pervasive adoption of cloud computing can increase network management complexity and raise the risk of cloud misconfigurations, improperly secured APIs and other avenues hackers can exploit.

More remote work, hybrid work and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies mean more connections, devices, applications and data for security teams to protect.

Proliferating Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices, many of which are unsecured or improperly secured by default, can be easily hijacked by bad actors.





The rise of artificial intelligence (AI), and of generative AI in particular, presents an entirely new threat landscape that hackers are already exploiting through prompt injection and other techniques. According to recent research from the IBM® Institute for Business Value, only 24% of generative AI initiatives are secured.

As the worldwide attack surface expands, the cybersecurity workforce is struggling to keep pace. A World Economic Forum study found that the global cybersecurity worker gap—the gap between cybersecurity workers and jobs that need to be filled—might reach 85 million workers by 2030.4

Closing this skills gap can have an impact. According to the Cost of a Data Breach 2024 Report, organizations suffering from a high-level shortage of security skills saw an average cost per breach of USD 5.74 million, compared to USD 3.98 million for organizations with lower-level skills shortages.

Resource-strained security teams will increasingly turn to security technologies featuring advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to strengthen their cyber defenses and minimize the impact of successful attacks.