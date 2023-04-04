Cybersecurity experts and the FBI identify six main types of BEC attacks.



Fake invoice schemes



The BEC attacker pretends to be a vendor that the company works with, and sends the target employee an email with a fake invoice attached. When the company pays the invoice, the money goes straight to the attacker. To make these attacks convincing, the attacker might intercept actual vendor invoices, and modify them to direct payments to their own bank accounts.

Notably, courts ruled (link resides outside ibm.com) that companies that fall for fake invoices are still on the hook for their real counterparts.

One of the biggest fake invoice scams was carried out against Facebook and Google. From 2013 through 2015, a scammer who posed as Quanta Computer, a real hardware manufacturer both companies work with, stole USD 98 million from Facebook and USD 23 million from Google. While the scammer was arrested and both companies recovered most of their money, this outcome is rare for BEC scams.



CEO fraud



Scammers pretend to be an executive, usually a CEO, and ask an employee to wire money somewhere. This request is often under the guise of closing a deal, paying an overdue invoice, or even purchasing gift cards for fellow employees.

CEO fraud schemes frequently create a sense of urgency, pushing the target to act quickly and rashly, for example, "This invoice is overdue, and we’re going to lose service if we don’t pay it immediately." Another technique is creating a sense of secrecy to prevent the target from consulting coworkers, for example, "This deal is confidential, so don’t tell anyone about it."

In 2016, a scammer posing as CEO of the aerospace manufacturer FACC used a fake acquisition to trick an employee into transferring USD 47 million (link resides outside ibm.com). As a result of the scam, the company’s board fired both the CFO and the CEO for “violating” their duties.



Email account compromise (EAC)



Scammers take over a nonexecutive employee’s email account and then send fake invoices to other companies or trick other employees into sharing confidential information. Scammers often use EAC to phish the credentials of higher-level accounts they can use for CEO fraud.

Attorney impersonation



Scammers pose as a lawyer and ask the victim to pay an invoice or share sensitive information. Attorney impersonation scams rely on the fact that people tend to cooperate with lawyers, and it’s not odd if a lawyer asks for confidentiality.

Members of the Russian BEC gang Cosmic Lynx often pose as lawyers as part of a dual impersonation attack (link resides outside ibm.com). First, the target company’s CEO receives an email introducing the CEO to a ‘lawyer’ assisting the company with an acquisition or other business deal. Then the fake lawyer emails the CEO requesting them to wire a payment to close the deal. On average, Cosmic Lynx attacks steal USD 1.27 million from each target.



Data theft



Many BEC attacks target HR and finance employees to steal personally identifiable information (PII) and other sensitive data with which to commit identity theft or cybercrimes.

For example, in 2017, the IRS warned (link resides outside ibm.com) of a BEC scam that stole employee data. Scammers posed as a company executive and asked a payroll employee to send copies of employees’ W-2s (which include employees’ social security numbers and other sensitive information). Some of the same payroll employees received ‘follow-up’ emails requesting that wire transfers be made to a fraudulent account. The scammers assumed that targets who found the request for W2s to be credible were excellent targets for a wire transfer request.



Commodity theft



In early 2023, the FBI warned (link resides outside ibm.com) of a new type of attack in which scammers pose as corporate customers to steal products from the target company. Using fake financial information and posing as employees in another company’s purchasing department, the scammers negotiate a large purchase on credit. The target company ships the order—usually construction materials or computer hardware—but the scammers never pay.