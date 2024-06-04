What is ransomware?

The earliest ransomware attacks simply demanded a ransom in exchange for the encryption key needed to regain access to the affected data or use of the infected device. By making regular or continuous data backups, an organization could limit costs from these types of ransomware attacks and often avoid paying the ransom demand.

In recent years, ransomware attacks have evolved to include double-extortion and triple-extortion tactics that raise the stakes considerably. Even victims who rigorously maintain data backups or pay the initial ransom demand are at risk.

Double-extortion attacks add the threat of stealing the victim’s data and leaking it online. Triple-extortion attacks add the threat of using the stolen data to attack the victim’s customers or business partners.