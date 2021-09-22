What is backup and restore?

What type of device or service will you use to back up your data? Generally speaking, you have four choices.

Tape drive



Tape is the oldest backup medium in use today. It offers low-cost, high-capacity data storage, but relatively slow read/write performance makes tape a poor choice for incremental backup, continuous data protection (CDP) or any other backup method that updates backups whenever data changes (see the ‘Common methods and solutions’ section below).

Tape is also more prone to physical wear and damage than other storage media so it needs to be closely managed and constantly tested to ensure that it works when it’s time for recovery. For these reasons, tape is a better choice for nightly or weekly backups or for cost-effectively archiving data that your organization wants or needs to keep but doesn’t need in order to quickly bring the business back online in the event of an outage or disaster.

Hard disk drives (HDDs) or solid-state drives (SSDs)



Most data today is backed up to a hard disk drive (HDD) or solid-state drive (SDD), whether that drive is a stand-alone external drive or part of a backup server (see below). Both offer faster read/write performance than tape, making them a good choice for continually updated backups and short-RTO/RPO backup scenarios.

SDDs are increasingly popular because they offer faster read/write times than HDDs, require less physical space to store the same amount of data, and consume less power (even if they are more expensive to purchase per gigabyte). If HDDs and SDDs have a drawback, it's that they aren’t particularly scalable—if you need more backup capacity, you must purchase and install a new physical disk.

Backup server



A backup server is a dedicated server built specifically for backing up files stored on multiple client computers on the same network. The server is outfitted with significant disk storage and specialized software for scheduling and managing backups.

Backup server disks are often configured for redundancy to protect backup data and ensure that backups continue in the event of a disk failure. An onsite backup server can be a cost-effective backup solution for a small office but does not protect backup data against local outages or physical disasters.

Cloud backup



Cloud backup backs up your data and applications via a corporate network or internet connection to a physical or (more likely) virtual backup server at a remote data center operated by your company, a hosting provider or a cloud services provider.

Cloud backup is typically the most flexible type of backup. You can use it to back up files, application data, or entire physical or virtual servers. You can schedule backups as frequently or infrequently as you like. Because cloud backup servers are typically virtualized, you can scale easily and cost-effectively as needed.

Cloud backup eliminates the need to physically move backup media to another location (and the significantly larger RTOs and RPOs that can result) for protection against local power outages or disasters.