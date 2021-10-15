What is PostgreSQL?

After more than two decades, PostgreSQL continues to be one of the most well-known and supported relational databases available. As such, PostgreSQL offers a number of benefits to developers looking to create highly scalable computing environments across their on-premise and cloud-based infrastructures.

Performance and scalability

In larger database systems where data authentication and read/write speeds are essential, PostgreSQL is hard to beat. PostgreSQL supports a variety of performance optimizations typically found only in proprietary database technology, such as geospatial support and unrestricted concurrency. This makes PostgreSQL extremely efficient when running deep, extensive data analysis across multiple data types.

Concurrency support

When multiple users access data at the same time, traditional database systems typically lock out access to records to avoid read/write conflicts. PostgreSQL manages concurrency efficiently through its use of MVCC (Multiversion Concurrency Control). In practice, this means that reads don’t block writes and writes don’t block reads.

Deep language support

PostgreSQL is one of the most flexible databases for developers due to its compatibility and support of multiple programming languages. Popular coding languages such as Python, JavaScript, C/C++, Ruby, and others offer mature support for PostgreSQL, letting developers perform database tasks in whichever language they are proficient in without generating system conflicts.

Business continuity

Enterprises must maintain continuous operations in the event of disasters. They require a sustainable solution to ensure that production databases remain available to both clients and developers at all times. PostgreSQL can be configured to ensure high availability of services through either Asyncronous or Synchronous replication methods across multiple servers.

100% open source

Deploying open source database management technology offers unique benefits to enterprises, including better costs, higher flexibility, and innovation not always available with proprietary database solutions. Developed by a diverse group of contributors, PostgreSQL builds on a strong foundation of knowledge, expertise, and open source values, making it the world’s most advanced database.