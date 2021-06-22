Many organizations today are modernizing their data storage infrastructure to take advantage of the business opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and advanced analytics. They’re challenged by data and workloads that are scattered around the globe, by the increasing time needed by AI training and inferencing workloads, and by the cost and scarcity of resources, especially graphic processing units (GPUs).

To address these challenges, they need high-speed access to massive volumes of unstructured data stored in distributed file and object storage systems. IBM Storage has four solutions designed to meet their requirements:

