Many organizations today are modernizing their data storage infrastructure to take advantage of the business opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and advanced analytics. They’re challenged by data and workloads that are scattered around the globe, by the increasing time needed by AI training and inferencing workloads, and by the cost and scarcity of resources, especially graphic processing units (GPUs).
To address these challenges, they need high-speed access to massive volumes of unstructured data stored in distributed file and object storage systems. IBM Storage has four solutions designed to meet their requirements:
Deliver data at scale while maintaining high performance, low latency and managed data access with limited to no downtime.
Consolidate more data and workloads on one platform capable of running at the edge, on-premises and in cloud environments.
Share data and workloads with the right people at the right time to increase workforce productivity, reduce copies and improve resource utilization.
Centralize data and application services by managing them on a single, scalable platform that integrates with existing IT investments.
Reduce application and data sprawl with a unified, flexible storage platform that scales up or down and in or out without compromising performance.
Safeguard applications and data, enabling quick recovery from breaches and attacks, with integrated security and ransomware protection capabilities.
Leverage a scale-out file and object, software-defined storage platform designed for AI, machine learning and high-performance computing workloads.
Take advantage of an all-flash, hybrid elastic compute and storage building block to create high-performing clusters for IBM Storage Scale in a sustainable IT architecture.
Capitalize on an open-source, software-defined storage solution designed to address the block, file and object storage needs of modern enterprises for general purpose workloads.
Experience the easiest way to deploy OpenShift applications and harness watson.x's AI capabilities, while seamlessly integrating virtualization and containerization.
Continental Automotive AG performs 14 times more deep learning experiments per month, while reducing AI training time from weeks to days for its autonomous driving solutions.
The University of Birmingham helps thousands of researchers find solutions to critical issues faster, while cutting costs and supporting compliance mandates.
The University of Queensland accelerates image-intensive and AI workloads for cutting-edge research, including a 74% faster runtime for medical imaging analysis.
Baidu reduces costs and increases efficiency while meeting data compliance requirements by replacing legacy disk storage for cold data with IBM® TS4500 Tape Libraries and IBM Storage Scale software.
