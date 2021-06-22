Home AI Storage AI storage solutions
High-performance file and object storage for AI, ML, analytics, and NVIDIA workloads.
Many organizations today are modernizing their data storage infrastructure to take advantage of the business opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and advanced analytics. They’re challenged by data and workloads that are scattered around the globe, by the increasing time needed by AI training and inferencing workloads, and by the cost and scarcity of resources, especially graphic processing units (GPUs).

To address these challenges, they need high-speed access to massive volumes of unstructured data stored in distributed file and object storage systems. IBM Storage has four solutions designed to meet their requirements:

  • IBM Storage Scale software helps organizations build a global data platform that provides a single universal name space for all their data, abstracting across multiple data sources and multiple locations to bring together data wherever it lives.
  • IBM Storage Scale System is a hardware implementation of Storage Scale software that is optimized for the most demanding AI, high-performance computing, analytics, and hybrid cloud workloads.
  • IBM Storage Ceph is a software-defined storage platform that delivers massively scalable object, block, and file storage and provides an excellent way to build a data lake for watsonx.data and other next-generation AI workloads.
  • IBM Fusion is a cutting-edge solution to accelerate and modernize hybrid cloud infrastructure by delivering a self-service platform for application owners reducing time to value.

 
Leveraging parallel file systems for enterprise AI and analytics
Solve your data challenges Realize faster time to value for data and digital transformation with a unified storage platform that consolidates file, block and object data services. Retrieve data faster

Deliver data at scale while maintaining high performance, low latency and managed data access with limited to no downtime.

 Reduce silos

Consolidate more data and workloads on one platform capable of running at the edge, on-premises and in cloud environments. 

 Improve collaboration

Share data and workloads with the right people at the right time to increase workforce productivity, reduce copies and improve resource utilization.

 Simplify operations 

Centralize data and application services by managing them on a single, scalable platform that integrates with existing IT investments.

 Optimize costs

Reduce application and data sprawl with a unified, flexible storage platform that scales up or down and in or out without compromising performance.

 Reduce risk

Safeguard applications and data, enabling quick recovery from breaches and attacks, with integrated security and ransomware protection capabilities.
Cloud-scale storage for data-intensive workloads Learn how you can transform your data center with IBM Cloud Object Storage IBM Storage Scale

Leverage a scale-out file and object, software-defined storage platform designed for AI, machine learning and high-performance computing workloads.

 Explore IBM Storage Scale IBM Storage Scale System

Take advantage of an all-flash, hybrid elastic compute and storage building block to create high-performing clusters for IBM Storage Scale in a sustainable IT architecture.

 Explore IBM Storage Scale System IBM Storage Ceph®

Capitalize on an open-source, software-defined storage solution designed to address the block, file and object storage needs of modern enterprises for general purpose workloads.

 Explore IBM Storage Ceph IBM Fusion

Experience the easiest way to deploy OpenShift applications and harness watson.x's AI capabilities, while seamlessly integrating virtualization and containerization.

 Explore IBM Fusion
Storage for data and AI case studies  Smart data management, smart vehicles

Continental Automotive AG performs 14 times more deep learning experiments per month, while reducing AI training time from weeks to days for its autonomous driving solutions.

Innovative research, simplified data compliance

The University of Birmingham helps thousands of researchers find solutions to critical issues faster, while cutting costs and supporting compliance mandates.

 Faster time to discovery, high-performance data fabric

The University of Queensland accelerates image-intensive and AI workloads for cutting-edge research, including a 74% faster runtime for medical imaging analysis.

Technological innovation, ultra-scalable data platform

Baidu reduces costs and increases efficiency while meeting data compliance requirements by replacing legacy disk storage for cold data with IBM® TS4500 Tape Libraries and IBM Storage Scale software.
Resources Supercomputing scalability for AI

Learn about highly-scalable data solutions necessary for the demanding environments of high-performance computing, AI and analytics.

 IBM is once again an industry leader

Access the Gartner report that has recognized IBM as a leader in distributed file and object storage for the seventh time in a row.

Secure your AI data and recover in minutes

Learn how IBM secures file and object data to prevent it from being compromised, either accidentally or deliberately.
 
