Home Think Storage Storage
Think Content Hub topic page. Flat/line illustration, Blue 10 background. Pictograms of lock, server, document.
Explore how SAN and NAS storage solutions differ in their approaches to storage and file sharing. Explore the differences
Find out what HDDs and SDDs are, and compare the similarities and differences between these storage types.

Learn the differences

Take a look into file, object and block storage, their key differences and what type best meets your needs.

Know the types of data storage

Learn which combination of technologies is driving post-pandemic revenue growth in your industry.

How technology mix impacts us

Articles

Get the latest insights and build on your knowledge from our articles on storage.
What is data storage?

Store and preserve a range of digital information on magnetic, optical or mechanical media for ongoing or future operations.

 What is file storage?

Locate and manage files by storing data in files, organizing them into folders, and arranging the folders in directories and subdirectories.

 What is block storage?

Learn about block storage which consists of storing data files on storage area networks (SANs) or cloud, offering fast and reliable data transfer.

Research reports

Read our research reports to see how leaders are adopting technology to drive transformation.
The CTO revelation

Explore how the ascent of the CTO is radically influencing a stronger sense of responsibility around technology decisions, the speed of innovation and discovery of new solutions.

 The CIO revolution

Learn how CIOs are collaborating with colleagues, even in the midst of uncertainty, to meet fast-changing demands and drive value throughout their enterprises and beyond.

 The speed of smarter architecture

Read how smarter architecture is not just an enabler of the highest-value digital initiatives, but it also helps your organization move faster and deliver more business value.
Videos

Learn the fundamentals and hottest themes in storage from our series of explainer videos.
Enhance bandwidth and speed with computational storage

Learn how bandwidth and speed can be improved through the use of computational storage.

Disaster recovery vs. backup: What's the difference?

Join Bradley Knapp from IBM Cloud® as he explains the differences and similarities between disaster recovery and backup, as well as how they can help you meet the needs of your business.

What is object storage?

Watch Anirup Dutta explain how object storage enables you to store large amounts of data in a scalable manner, whether for servers, web applications or backup requirements, using REST APIs.

Block storage vs. file storage

Join Bradley Knapp to explore the two most commonly used kinds of storage: block and file storage, including their differences, benefits and use cases.

How IBM can help
IBM® Storage FlashSystem
Get market-leading performance, efficiency and cyber resilience while streamlining complexity across all environments.
 Optimize your storage infrastructure IBM Storage Fusion
Accelerate time to value by leveraging a cloud-native infrastructure and application data services platform designed for Red Hat® OpenShift®.
 Explore IBM Storage Fusion IBM Storage Defender
Go beyond data backup to real data resilience with visibility, threat detection and safe recovery across primary and secondary workloads.
 Get end-to-end data resilience
More in storage

Keep your head in the cloud

 

Cut through complexity with expert guidance on optimizing hybrid multicloud environments.

 Subscribe today