What is storage as a service (STaaS)?

The formal relationship between an organization and a CSP providing the storage as a service (STaaS) begins with the drafting of service level agreements (SLAs). These contractual documents legally bind an organization to service providers, lock in the pricing involved and establish other variables related to the managed service (such as storage capacity, cost-per-gigabyte-stored and cost-per-data-transfer).

Discussions of STaaS are often based on perceived differences between “cold” data and “hot” data. Cold data is considered to have little immediate importance, while hot data is information that is thought to be in active use and therefore, is considered important.

The obvious analogy here is with food. Hot data is like hot food. It needs to be served up quickly, so its storage solution must be able to provide a modicum of flexibility to enable this prompt service. Hot data remains on the table, ready to be served. Cold data is more like leftovers, formerly hot food that needs to be safely maintained through refrigeration. Cold data goes into cold storage. And for data that you might or might not ever get around to reheating, there’s always the freezer.

Granted, such hot/cold distinctions are entirely subjective. It’s also worth noting that much (and perhaps even most) data experiences drastic temperature changes during their lifecycle. Nonetheless, prioritizing data by their anticipated present and future needs is one way to go about providing triage for information—divvying up data by its presumed temperature.

An alternative pricing model is based purely on cost efficiency. Although the cost-efficient model will almost always provide the cheapest overall costs, there’s a catch, in the form of limited access or subpar performance. Why? Because the cost-efficient model is priced to accommodate cold data only. If the data in question is information your organization is likely to need and use often, you might be better advised to find another storage method.

The temperature of data also becomes very important to help ensure smooth data storage services. For data of higher temperature (and importance), the SLAs in place become especially critical. This is where matters like access speeds and projected uptimes are stated plainly and where a company should learn if its data storage needs are similar with its CSP.