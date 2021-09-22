What is multicloud?

The key to maximizing the benefits of a multicloud architecture is to manage applications and resources across multiple clouds centrally as if they were part of a single cloud. But multicloud management comes with multiple challenges including:

Maintaining consistent cloud security and compliance policies across multiple platforms.





Consistently deploying applications across target environments, for example, development, staging and production, and various hosting platforms.





Federating and visualizing events from logging and monitoring tools to achieve a singular view and configure consistent responses.

Organizations use multicloud management tools or preferably a multicloud management platform, to monitor and manage their multicloud deployments as if they were a single cloud environment. The best multicloud management platforms typically offer: