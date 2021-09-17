What is AIOps?

The journey to AIOps is different in every organization. Once you assess where you are in your journey to AIOps, you can start to incorporate tools that help teams to observe, predict and act quickly to IT operational issues. As you consider tools to improve AIOps within your organization, you’ll want to help ensure that they have the following features:

Observability: Observability refers to software tools and practices for ingesting, aggregating and analyzing a steady stream of performance data from a distributed application and the hardware it runs on, in order to more effectively monitor, troubleshoot and debug the application to meet customer experience expectations, service level agreements (SLAs) and other business requirements.



These solutions can give a holistic view across your applications, infrastructure and network through data aggregation and consolidation, but do not take corrective action to address IT issues. Although they do not take corrective action to address IT issues, they do collect and aggregate IT data from various data sources across IT domains to alert users of potential issues, expecting IT service teams to implement the necessary remediation.



While the data and corresponding visualizations from these tools are valuable, they create a dependency on IT organizations to make decisions and respond appropriately to technical issues. Resource optimization that requires an operator to manually update operational systems might not see the benefits in dynamic demand situations.

Predictive analytics: AIOps solutions can analyze and correlate data for better insights and automated actions, allowing IT teams to maintain control over the increasingly complex IT environments and assure application performance.



Being able to correlate and isolate issues is a massive step forward for any IT operations team. It reduces times to detect issues that might not have otherwise been found in the organization. Organizations reap the benefits of automatic anomaly detection, alerts and solution recommendations, which in turn reduces overall downtime as well as the number of incidents and tickets.



Dynamic resource optimization can be automated by using predictive analytics, which can assure application performance while safely reduce resource costs even during high variability of demand.

Proactive response: Some AIOps solutions will proactively respond to unintended events, such as slowdowns and outages, bringing application performance and resource management together in real-time.



By feeding application performance metrics into predictive algorithms, they can identify patterns and trends that coincide with different IT issues. With the ability to forecast IT problems before they occur, AIOps tools can start relevant, automated process in response, rectifying issues quickly. Organizations are able to see the benefits from intelligent automation, such as improve mean time to detection (MTTD).

This type of technology is the future of IT operations management as it can help the business improve both the the employee and customer experience. Not only do AIOps systems ensure that IT service issues are resolved in a timely manner but they also provide a safety net for IT operation teams, addressing issues that might fall through the cracks due to human oversight, such as organizational silos, under-resourced teams and more.

