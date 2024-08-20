What is incident response?

The goal of incident response is to prevent cyberattacks before they happen and minimize the cost and business disruption resulting from any cyberattacks that occur. Incident response is the technical portion of incident management, which also includes executive, HR and legal management of a serious incident.

Ideally, an organization defines incident response processes and technologies in a formal incident response plan (IRP) that specifies how different types of cyberattacks should be identified, contained and resolved.

An effective incident response plan can help cyber incident response teams detect and contain cyberthreats, restore affected systems and reduce lost revenue, regulatory fines and other costs.

IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report found that having an incident response team and formal incident response plans enables organizations to reduce the cost of a breach by almost half a million US dollars (USD 473,706) on average.