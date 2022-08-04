What is shadow IT?

According to Cisco, 80% of company employees use shadow IT. Individual employees often adopt shadow IT for their convenience and productivity—they feel they can work more efficiently or effectively using their personal devices and preferred software, instead of the company’s sanctioned IT resources.

This has only increased with the consumerization of IT and, more recently, with the rise of remote work. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) enables anyone with a credit card and a bare minimum of technical knowledge to deploy sophisticated IT systems for collaboration, project management, content creation and more. Organizations’ bring your own device (BYOD) policies permit employees to use their own computers and mobile devices on the corporate network. But even with a formal BYOD program in place, IT teams often lack visibility into the software and services that employees use on BYOD hardware, and it can be difficult to enforce IT security policies on employees’ personal devices.

But shadow IT isn’t always the result of employees acting alone—shadow IT applications are also adopted by teams. According to Gartner, 38% of technology purchases are managed, defined, and controlled by business leaders rather than IT. Teams want to adopt new cloud services, SaaS applications, and other information technology, but often feel the procurement processes implemented by the IT department and CIO are too burdensome or slow. So they evade IT to get the new technology they want. For example, a software development team might adopt a new integrated development environment without consulting the IT department, because the formal approval process would delay development and cause the company to miss a market opportunity.