Palo Alto Networks recently completed the acquisition of IBM's QRadar SaaS assets. This transaction underscores Palo Alto Networks and IBM’s commitment to provide customers with best-in-class threat prevention.
Enable intelligent security analytics with actionable insight into the most critical threats.
Prepare and help your organization to effectively orchestrate responses to cyberthreats.
Detect and remediate known and unknown threats in near real time by using intelligent automation and artificial intelligence (AI).
IBM’s on-premises QRadar customers will continue to receive IBM features and support, including security, usability and critical bug fixes, plus updates to existing connectors and the ability to expand consumption.
QRadar customers looking for support (SaaS or on premises) can visit IBM Support.
Schedule a discovery call with the IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services and Palo Alto team.