IBM QRadar® Suite is a modernized threat detection and response solution designed to unify the security analyst experience and accelerate their speed across the full incident lifecycle. The portfolio is embedded with enterprise-grade AI and automation to dramatically increase analyst productivity, helping resource-strained security teams work more effectively across core technologies.
With a common user interface, shared insights and connected workflows, it offers integrated products for:
Federated search allows you to search data in the cloud or on premises in a single, unified way. You can break down data silos and unlock cross-functional insights with an intuitive search experience that requires no data movement, freeing up IT resources.
Data collector makes it possible to get telemetry data set up and ingest with just a few clicks. It supports many protocols, including passive and active. Passive protocols listen for events on specific ports while active protocols use APIs or other communication methods to connect to external telemetry that poll for events.
The center streamlines the adoption of new use cases by centralizing management of detection and response use cases, reducing complexity and improving efficiency. You can use rules management across cloud or on premises to view, create and adjust with the easy-to-use rule editor.
