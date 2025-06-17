Screenshot of IBM QRadar Suite

IBM QRadar Suite

The threat detection and response suite built to help your security teams outsmart threats

Empowering today’s modern SOC with enterprise-grade AI

Get advanced threat detection
Accelerate incident response (IR) with automation and process standardization

Secure endpoints from cyberattacks, detect anomalous behavior and remediate

Outsmart attacks with a connected, modernized security suite

IBM QRadar® Suite is a modernized threat detection and response solution designed to unify the security analyst experience and accelerate their speed across the full incident lifecycle. The portfolio is embedded with enterprise-grade AI and automation to dramatically increase analyst productivity, helping resource-strained security teams work more effectively across core technologies.

With a common user interface, shared insights and connected workflows, it offers integrated products for:
Qradar SIEM leadspace in medium size
QRadar® SIEM
The market-leading QRadar SIEM uses AI, network and user behavior analytics, along with real-world threat intelligence to provide security analysts with more accurate, contextualized and prioritized alerts.
qradar soar leadspace illustration in hybrid ui style super size
QRadar® SOAR
Recent winner of a Red Dot Design Award for interface and user experience, QRadar SOAR helps organizations automate and orchestrate incident response workflows and ensure their specific processes are followed in a consistent, optimized and measurable way.
qradar edr overview leadspace in super size showing hybrid ui illustration
QRadar® EDR
Protect your endpoints against previously unknown zero-day threats using automation and hundreds of machine learning and behavioral models to detect anomalies and respond to attacks in near real time. By using a unique approach that monitors operating systems from the outside, organizations can now avoid manipulation or interference by adversaries.
Features Federated search

Federated search allows you to search data in the cloud or on premises in a single, unified way. You can break down data silos and unlock cross-functional insights with an intuitive search experience that requires no data movement, freeing up IT resources.

 Data collection

Data collector makes it possible to get telemetry data set up and ingest with just a few clicks. It supports many protocols, including passive and active. Passive protocols listen for events on specific ports while active protocols use APIs or other communication methods to connect to external telemetry that poll for events.

 Detection and response center

The center streamlines the adoption of new use cases by centralizing management of detection and response use cases, reducing complexity and improving efficiency. You can use rules management across cloud or on premises to view, create and adjust with the easy-to-use rule editor.
Case studies

amv-coworkcenter1439. Confident young entrepreneur using laptop in creative office. Male business professional is wearing headphones while working. He is sitting at desk at coworking space. Green bookcases with books and plants. Modern decor.
Mohawk College
“We wanted a tool that was easy to use, didn't require substantial amounts of training for users to be able to pivot and search through data to both see event logs and do network traffic analysis,” says Andrew Frank, Manager of IT Security Services, Mohawk College.
Novaland Group client reference used on Masters 2023 landing page.
Doosan Digital Innovation
“Our ability to look at and react to a potential threat has changed. Our culture has changed. And our readiness for digital transformation has changed with the global DDI and IBM team," says Robert Oh, Executive VP - Head of Corporate Digital Strategy, Doosan Group and COO, Doosan Digital Innovation.
native stock image man looking at computer at desk
Sutherland Global Services
By using IBM QRadar SIEM, Sutherland was able to establish a unified security ecosystem. It reduced MTTD from days or weeks to just hours. Analysts use the platform to collect and correlate data from various sources across the IT environment into a holistic view of security events.
Ready to outsmart security threats?

Schedule time with one of our experts to get a custom tour of QRadar.

