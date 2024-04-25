Sutherland Global Services helps its customers deliver great customer experiences. Whether it’s working with one of the world’s most popular content streaming services to build a real-time language-translation pilot, or helping a global logistics company boost profitability through better digital engagement, or taking one of the largest global fintechs through a complete process optimization, including implementing AI to enhance data security, Sutherland achieves these results through a combination of consulting, services, implementation of proprietary and third-party software solutions, and SaaS and PaaS offerings.

The company often handles sensitive customer data and performs critical business functions for its customers, and just as it applies automation and AI to help companies deliver optimal digital experiences, Sutherland wanted to use the same technologies to accelerate its processes for detecting and eliminating cybersecurity threats.



The company’s previous, manual threat detection process relied on a combination of tools, techniques and human expertise to detect and respond to cybersecurity incidents. While the manual threat detection process allowed for a certain level of customization and human intuition, it had limitations in terms of scalability, speed and consistency.