IT automation
HashiCorp
Modern cloud environments are complex, requiring organizations to balance speed, security and cost efficiency. The Infrastructure Cloud, powered by the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) provides workflow, standardization and a system of record for your hybrid cloud estate.
With a lifecycle-driven approach, the Infrastructure Cloud enables infrastructure lifecycle management (ILM) and security lifecycle management (SLM)—helping teams accelerate delivery, strengthen security and optimize cloud investments.
94% of companies overspend on cloud1—but you don’t have to. Build, deploy and manage your infrastructure lifecycle the right way by enforcing policies, boosting productivity, sharpening visibility and removing unneeded resources.
Establish a strong foundation for infrastructure lifecycle management with a consistent approach to building your environments.
Provision the infrastructure needed to deploy an application—then schedule and make it happen.
Provide a system of record for all infrastructure, images, workloads and applications in one platform for visibility and management.
As your cloud use grows, so does your attack surface. Protect, inspect and connect the sensitive elements across your cloud infrastructure to reduce credential exposure, enforce least-privileged access and stop secret sprawl.
Guard sensitive data across all environments with a central system of record to reduce the risk of credential exposure.
Continuously scan your environment for unsecured sensitive data and keep tabs on privileged access.
Enforce least-privileged access based on trusted identities without exposing your network.
Ready to take the next step? Get started in minutes on our HashiCorp Cloud Platform.