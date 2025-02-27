Home

Connect with sales Learn more
A unified approach to infrastructure and security

Modern cloud environments are complex, requiring organizations to balance speed, security and cost efficiency. The Infrastructure Cloud, powered by the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) provides workflow, standardization and a system of record for your hybrid cloud estate. 

With a lifecycle-driven approach, the Infrastructure Cloud enables infrastructure lifecycle management (ILM) and security lifecycle management (SLM)—helping teams accelerate delivery, strengthen security and optimize cloud investments.

Infrastructure lifecycle management

94% of companies overspend on cloud1—but you don’t have to. Build, deploy and manage your infrastructure lifecycle the right way by enforcing policies, boosting productivity, sharpening visibility and removing unneeded resources.

 Start controlling cloud costs See how to optimize cloud spend
Benefits
Build

Establish a strong foundation for infrastructure lifecycle management with a consistent approach to building your environments.
Deploy

Provision the infrastructure needed to deploy an application—then schedule and make it happen.
Manage

Provide a system of record for all infrastructure, images, workloads and applications in one platform for visibility and management.
Infrastructure as code for automation across environments

Terraform enables you to automate infrastructure provisioning and management through a systematic platform approach. Infrastructure and policies are codified, shared, versioned and executed within a standardized, consistent workflow across all infrastructures, from cloud services to on-premises data centers.

 Explore Terraform
Standardize image workflows across cloud providers

HashiCorp Packer provides organizations with a single workflow to build images for cloud and private data centers and continuously manage them throughout their lifecycle.

 Explore Packer
Modern application scheduling for any type of software

Manage containers, binaries and VMs efficiently in the cloud, on-premises and across edge environments.

 Explore Nomad
Make infrastructure easily accessible at scale

Waypoint enables platform teams to define golden patterns and workflows so developers can self-manage applications at scale.

 Explore Waypoint
Complete your infrastructure lifecycle portfolio with Ansible

Automate and streamline infrastructure lifecycle management by combining Terraform’s infrastructure provisioning capabilities with Ansible’s configuration management strengths.

Security lifecycle management

As your cloud use grows, so does your attack surface. Protect, inspect and connect the sensitive elements across your cloud infrastructure to reduce credential exposure, enforce least-privileged access and stop secret sprawl.

 Start reducing cloud risks Explore Kubernetes strategies
Benefits
Protect

Guard sensitive data across all environments with a central system of record to reduce the risk of credential exposure.
Inspect

Continuously scan your environment for unsecured sensitive data and keep tabs on privileged access.
Connect

Enforce least-privileged access based on trusted identities without exposing your network.
Secure application identities and protect sensitive data with Vault Vault provides machine identity management by encrypting sensitive data and gating access based on identity. With Vault, you can centrally define trusted identities, enforce policy and secure to secrets, certificates, keys and data. Explore Vault
Standardize secure remote access Built for cloud, modern privileged access management from HashiCorp Boundary uses identity-driven controls to secure user access across dynamic environments. Explore Boundary
Service networking to discover and securely connect your services

HashiCorp Consul provides identity-based service networking for service discovery, secure communication and network automation across multiple cloud and runtime environments.

 Explore Consul
Complete your security lifecycle portfolio with Red Hat® OpenShift®

Secure your application delivery platform with Red Hat OpenShift. Ensure consistent security and policy enforcement across your hybrid cloud estate. Strengthen access controls, secrets management and compliance for your most sensitive applications, integrated seamlessly with Red Hat OpenShift.

Footnotes

