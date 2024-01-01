Today’s security teams face many challenges—sophisticated hackers, an expanding attack surface, an explosion of data and growing infrastructure complexity—that hinder their ability to safeguard data, manage user access, and quickly detect and respond to AI security threats.
IBM Security® provides transformative, AI-powered solutions that optimize analysts’ time—by accelerating ai threat detection and mitigation, expediting responses, and protecting user identity and datasets—while keeping cybersecurity teams in the loop and in charge.
Gain valuable insights into the future of AI in cybersecurity and learn how to stay ahead of evolving threats.
AI tools can identify shadow data, monitor for abnormalities in data access and alert cybersecurity professionals about potential threats by malicious actors accessing the data or sensitive information—saving valuable time in detecting and remediating issues in real time.
AI-powered risk analysis can produce incident summaries for high-fidelity alerts and automate incident responses, accelerating alert investigations and triage by an average of 55%. The AI technology also helps identify vulnerabilities across threat landscapes and defend against cybercriminals and cyber crime.
AI models can help balance security with user experience by analyzing the risk of each login attempt and verifying users through behavioral data, simplifying access for verified users and reducing the cost of fraud by up to 90%. Also, AI systems help prevent phishing, malware and other malicious activities, ensuring a high security posture within security systems.
These services harness AI-powered solutions to swiftly identify and respond to security incidents. Using advanced ai algorithms, they provide proactive threat detection and incident response, coordinating defenses against cyber threats and hackers, thereby safeguarding sensitive data.
IBM Guardium is a data security platform that provides complete visibility throughout the data lifecycle and helps address data compliance needs. It features built-in AI outlier detection based on multiple risk factors, with functionality that provides organizations with superior data monitoring and quicker identification of data threats.
IBM QRadar SIEM deploys AI to provide advanced threat detection, investigation and response technologies. Built on an open foundation, it empowers security analysts with enhanced threat intelligence and automation, enabling them to work with greater speed, efficiency and precision across their security tools.
IBM Verify uses AI advancements to provide in-depth analysis for both consumer and workforce identity access management (IAM). It safeguards your users and applications, functioning efficiently both inside and outside the enterprise, through a seamless, cloud-native, software-as-a-service (SaaS) methodology.
MaaS360, harnessing the capabilities of AI, facilitates the management and security of enterprise devices. It provides extensive visibility and control over various devices and platforms. Utilizing predictive patching, risk-based policy enforcement, and contextual device actions, it bolsters the overall security posture.
IBM Security Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services use automated and human-initiated actions to provide visibility and stop threats across networks and endpoints. With a unified, AI-powered approach, threat hunters can take decisive actions and respond to threats faster.
Trusteer uses AI and machine learning to establish digital identity trust. By analyzing various data points and user behavior, it can accurately distinguish between legitimate users and potential malicious actors, providing seamless security that doesn't compromise the user experience.
This AI-powered solution enhances data governance strategies by providing a comprehensive framework for data quality, cataloging, privacy, and policy management. It aids in understanding, categorizing, and safeguarding sensitive data, ensuring regulatory compliance.
Sutherland delivers great customer experiences for its clients through a combination of consulting, services, implementation of proprietary and third-party software solutions, and SaaS and PaaS offerings, including implementing AI to enhance data security.
Credico, a professional services firm, enabled 100% tablet policy compliance and enhanced endpoint security with IBM MaaS360 – an AI-powered UEM solution, allowing them to manage 2,000 – 3,000 tablets for a diverse set of independent sales offices (ISOs) spread out across the US, Canada and beyond.
To better protect its patient data and applications and to comply with regulations, United Family Healthcare deployed an AI-enabled security operations platform that increased visibility and sped up its time to detect, contain and respond to ransomware attacks through the use of AI.
Research shows that organizations with fully deployed security AI and automation have experienced an average reduction of USD 3 million in data breach costs.
Learn about the elements of enterprise AI including trust, transparency and governance.