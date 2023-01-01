IBM MaaS360® has built-in Watson AI capabilities to help you make faster, more informed endpoint security and management decisions. Quickly identify threats to your mobile devices and gain insights for improving management and user productivity. You can even use the AI-powered chatbot and voice assistant to provide employees near real-time support for common tasks.
Easily set up your company’s devices and benefit immediately from an increased ROI.
1.5+ million My Advisor insights for device vulnerabilities.
2 minutes average setup time.
90% decrease in device configuration time.1
When using IBM Cloud offerings, your company can scale and adapt quickly to changing business needs without compromising security, privacy or risk levels. Learn more about IBM Cloud security. This offering meets the following industry and global compliance standards, depending on the edition you choose.
To learn about the compliance and certifications for a specific offering edition, consult the Cloud Services data security and privacy data sheets.
¹ The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM MaaS360, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, November 2023, on behalf of IBM. Download the report here. Based on projected results of a composite organization modeled from 4 interviewed IBM customers. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.