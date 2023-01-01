Home Security MaaS360 Mobile AI security analytics
Automate management and gain insights with AI analytics
Identify and respond to threats faster with IBM MaaS360® AI analytics

IBM MaaS360® has built-in Watson AI capabilities to help you make faster, more informed endpoint security and management decisions. Quickly identify threats to your mobile devices and gain insights for improving management and user productivity. You can even use the AI-powered chatbot and voice assistant to provide employees near real-time support for common tasks.

Easily set up your company’s devices and benefit immediately from an increased ROI.

1.5+ million My Advisor insights for device vulnerabilities.

2 minutes average setup time.

90% decrease in device configuration time.1
Get actionable endpoint security and management intelligence, tailored to your environment MaaS360® Advisor delivers security- and productivity-boosting insights in a single "snapshot" of your endpoint environment. Uncover cybersecurity vulnerabilities with mobile security monitoring and threat management tools. Improve operational efficiency by using identified policy and app enhancements.
AI chatbot and voice assistant gives employees real-time access to support for common user productivity tasks. The built-in natural language processing (NLP) helps you compose emails, search events or create contacts. You can even respond to basic customer service help desk inquiries with limited human intervention.
Business dashboards for apps provide insights and near-real-time unified endpoint management (UEM) overview reports, including mobile security analytics, to help you prioritize your time and effort. Find the statistics you need through various dashboards such as devices by platform, managed status, ownership and new devices. Changes in device data are almost instantly reflected.
Security risk and threat dashboards provide metrics to automate mobile incident reporting and response for your devices, users and data. MaaS360 pulls threat information from managed devices and displays it as widgets for mobile risk management, such as average risk score trends, risk incidents and more.
Case studies A facilities management company implemented a UEM solution that manages access to apps while protecting propriety data for its mobile workforce. Independent Health needed a way to keep their healthcare members’ Personal Health Information secure while supporting mobile user demands for access to work resources. Keeping government endpoints safe with AI-Infused UEM: this IT services company relies on Watson’s use of near-real-time analytics to deliver security-rich experiences for government clients.
Security and privacy in the cloud

When using IBM Cloud offerings, your company can scale and adapt quickly to changing business needs without compromising security, privacy or risk levels. Learn more about IBM Cloud security. This offering meets the following industry and global compliance standards, depending on the edition you choose.

  • CSA STAR Level 1 (Self-Assessment)
  • EU-US Privacy Shield and Swiss-US Privacy Shield Framework
  • FedRAMP Moderate Impact Level
  • Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) Impact Level Moderate
  • ISO 27001
  • SOC2 Type 2 (SSAE 16)

 

To learn about the compliance and certifications for a specific offering edition, consult the Cloud Services data security and privacy data sheets.
IBM MaaS360 wins TrustRadius awards and is recognized by G2 MaaS360 won in three categories, Best Feature Set, Best Relationship and Best Value for Price, of the TrustRadius Winter 2023 Best of Awards. It was also recognized by G2 for consistent high rankings, over 4.0 stars.
Get started with a free trial of IBM MaaS360 or book a consultation with an IBM expert to discuss how it can advance your specific business needs.

Footnotes

¹ The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM MaaS360, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, November 2023, on behalf of IBM. Download the report here. Based on projected results of a composite organization modeled from 4 interviewed IBM customers. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.