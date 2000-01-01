Manage your endpoint management from a single console
Flexible work models are the new norm. With endpoint management, IT administrators can quickly enroll and configure devices, manage cybersecurity, up automation and integrate with productivity and third party apps regardless of the operating system, device or workspace.
Easily set up your company’s devices and benefit immediately from an increased ROI.
90% decrease in device configuration times.¹
100+ business partners.
90% reduction in user setup time.²
Combine modern and traditional client management for Windows and Mac. Extend MaaS360 as a hub for automated functions, both standalone and integrated.
Support corporate email and apps with advanced Android iOS and iPadOS mobile endpoint management features. Perform immediate enrollments, patch management and remote troubleshooting, while controlling mobile expenses.
Manage and integrate your Microsoft ecosystem with your technology stack to enable distribution, control access and apply policies.
Cover any use case for non-GMS devices with a user-friendly, SaaS management console that unifies all AOSP endpoints under a central point of management.
Perform patch installations and set up reports on the patch status for all devices, with minimal user intervention.
Track your mobile data usage for specific Android and iOS devices with mobile expense management and update your expense plans as your ecosystem of devices changes.
Get a complete view on the 3rd party applications installed and continuously identify and report 3rd party application vulnerabilities, including overall risk to the organization.
Automate application updates and prioritize deployment based on risk information, using the power of AI. Keep audit trail and track remediation progress.
Update 3rd party applications both on, or off network and automatically score your devices and organization based on CVE and CVSS information.
The MaaS360 app catalog for public, private, enterprise and web apps allows you to add, deploy and manage apps across your organization.
Integrate with public app stores for seamless workflows, distribute apps and track installation for users, groups or devices.
Control user authentication, prevent unauthorized access, and manage both allow and blocklists.
Create protected workspaces that prevent corporate data leaks by restricting copy-and-paste actions and document forwarding.
Users can create, edit and save mobile content, as well as distribute documents and configure policies.
Protect the content of corporate emails, calendars and contacts. Allow users to personalize their corporate calendar view.
Allow users to access the network from their iOS, Android or Windows devices while maintaining the operating system VPN experience.
Provide seamless and safe access to behind-the-firewall resources for users beyond implementing a new VPN-like technology.
Distribute synchronized documents across multiple mobile devices.
When using IBM Cloud offerings, your company can scale and adapt quickly to changing business needs without compromising security, privacy or risk levels. Learn more about IBM Cloud security. This offering meets the following industry and global compliance standards, depending on the edition you choose.
To learn about the compliance and certifications for a specific offering edition, consult the Cloud Services data security and privacy data sheets.
¹, ² The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM MaaS360, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, November 2023, on behalf of IBM. Download the report here. Based on projected results of a composite organization modeled from 4 interviewed IBM customers. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.