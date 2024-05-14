UFH has a unique approach to applying that care, melding Eastern and Western medical models. The company has grown significantly since it was founded in 1997 in Beijing, China. It now operates more than 10 hospitals in seven cities across China and beyond, staffed by more than 700 doctors, 1,000 experts and 1,500 medical assistants.

Such a large enterprise generates massive amounts of data across UFH’s distributed IT environment. That data, and the IT infrastructure behind it, is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years as the company pursues its vision of becoming the leading healthcare provider in Asia.

In 2020, UFH began evaluating its security infrastructure to better protect its data and applications, adhere to compliance regulations and prepare for the coming growth. External threats, such as spear phishing, malware-backdoors and malware-ransomware, as well as internal security vulnerabilities among the company’s 5,000-plus employees, were a concern. Personal computers, social platforms and smart phones created possible exposures, as did password and information sharing among employees.

At the time, the company didn’t possess a unified security operations center (SOC) platform. With no centralized view, it was difficult to detect risks or possible breaches or to manage them when they occurred.

UFH needed an SOC platform from which to clearly view and manage security incidents across its many sites and to generate reports that demonstrated compliance with local regulations. In addition, the platform needed to be easy to install, update and use, so the IT staff could manage it without in-depth training.