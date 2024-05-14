“Over the last two decades,” explains Cheng Cai He, Head of Big Data and Security at Atos China, “I think we’ve all seen the increasing threats to security and data breaches. And the types of attacks—the types of viruses—have been evolving very rapidly in the Chinese region.”

In response, many of Atos’s customers had begun investing rather heavily in new security equipment and products. But frequently, these offerings weren’t well integrated, limiting their ability to protect users.

“They weren’t very efficient,” adds Cheng Cai. “And businesses, starting with the manufacturing industry, began talking to us more and more about how we could really make sure that all of these products were working together. So we began exploring the idea of creating a cloud-based security operations center (SOC) service.”

At this point SOCs had become more commonplace in the Chinese market. And through a SOC service, Atos could better centralize its customers’ security data, offering a 360-degree view of overall network health and stability.

“Before, all of the SOCs we knew about had been built directly by the companies themselves,” notes Cheng Cai. “And there weren’t many of them because these SOCs are a big investment. You have to buy all types of security devices, and you have to invest in a dedicated support team if you’re going to offer protection for seven days a week, 24 hours a day.”

In contrast, by choosing a service-based approach, Atos could extend the benefits of a SOC to smaller and mid-sized businesses that didn’t have the available capital to invest in such a major IT project. And to make this service easy to deliver to multiple end-user environments, Atos also needed to rely on a cloud-based delivery model.

“The cloud industry has matured much in the past five years in China,” adds Cheng Cai. “And many of our customers are moving their IT assets from on premises to the cloud. But this transition is a little complicated because we all need to comply with data protection laws that state critical information and customer personal data cannot be transferred out of the country. So the cloud solution for our new service needed to be hosted within China.”