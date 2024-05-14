Atea Sverige AB

Cyberattacks that target essential public services—like power and water supplies—are growing with alarming frequency. Public companies that provide these services are often the most vulnerable. If IT security departments lack the tools, time and security expertise required to effectively manage threats, incidents can go undetected and pose serious risks to a community.

Every day, cybercriminals infiltrate networks around the world with increasingly sophisticated methods—in fact, accessing a network with compromised credentials was the top tactic used by hackers in data breaches over the last year¹ (PDF, link resides outside of ibm.com), and 53 percent of organizations have experienced an insider threat in the last 12 months. As more than 99 percent of attacks leave traces on the network³ (PDF, link resides outside of ibm.com), every company requires superior security tools that can detect, analyze and respond to threats in real time.

Atea, Sweden’s leading provider of IT infrastructure and services, saw a need in the market to ensure that small and midsized organizations—particularly public sector companies—had access to security tools that could detect malicious attacks. Facing heightened requirements mandated by the EU’s Network and Information Security Directive, providers of critical services in energy, transportation, banking, finance, healthcare, water supply and digital infrastructure sectors needed to better safeguard people and essential resources by enhancing IT security.