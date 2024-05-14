Employees, partners, suppliers and customers access company resources on multiple devices from virtually anywhere, further raising vulnerability. And the penalties and bad publicity from data breaches can set back any business.

Such issues were recently on the mind of Tran Phu Nghia, Cybersecurity Director at NovaGroup, parent company of the Novaland real estate investment and development firm in Vietnam.

“Enterprises have to maintain a good reputation, yet cyberattacks are on the rise because criminals can use the internet to attack without limit,” Nghia says. “Users are subject to phishing attacks from cybercriminals. They scan systems every day and at all times are trying to gain customer lists and intellectual property. And security teams must be vigilant against insider threats.”

Adding to the challenges, enterprise systems may be siloed and security log data unintegrated. This makes it difficult to analyze the data and proactively plan for cyberattacks. Plus, security tools often generate false positives, making it hard to prioritize serious threats and resolve them quickly.

In assessing these challenges and Novaland’s security posture, the security group resolved to add a centralized Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution, a foundational tool for cybersecurity management. But which one to choose? To make the selection, the security teams evaluated leading security solutions. They chose the IBM Security® QRadar® SIEM platform.