When CarbonHelix was established in 2015, its founders envisioned a SOC that would provide top-notch security solutions to customers of all sizes and from a variety of industries. Their vision went further, to include affordability and an extraordinary level of expertise.

However, as co-founder Mark Precious, Principal of CarbonHelix, explains, developing that expertise also meant selecting a preferred SIEM solution. “We really feel that in cybersecurity, we need experts, not generalists. And you just simply can’t be an expert if you’re supporting lots of different security technologies.”

Precious continues: “We want to identify any type of threat, but we must be able to do that as quickly and as early as possible, because the damage that can be done by not discovering and responding to those threats quickly can be catastrophic.” Selecting a SIEM solution that could meet these stringent requirements was fundamental to the new company’s success.

The founders also had to identify the best infrastructure for their SOC offerings. Delivering market-leading security capabilities to customers ranging from small businesses to large enterprises would require a scalable infrastructure that would give CarbonHelix complete control over event management.