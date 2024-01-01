Cyberattacks are more pervasive, innovative, and faster than ever. To combat them, you need a collaborative partner that can act as an extension of your team to maximize productivity while protecting your existing investments. We can help your organization reduce cyber risk with a global, end-to-end, vendor-agnostic threat solution that can manage any alert at any time and give you the visibility and integration you’ve been seeking to optimize your security program.
Many organizations have too few resources and too many different tools providing high volumes of information. This makes it impossible for their teams to spend time on their most critical work and leads to higher costs, inefficiencies, alert fatigue and a severe lack of visibility into potential vulnerabilities.
IBM Threat Detection and Response (TDR) services, inclusive of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, helps your organization protect existing investments and enhance them with AI, practice proactive security to strengthen defenses, continuously improve security operations, and protect the hybrid cloud.
IDC named IBM a leader for TDR
IBM was named a leader in MDR
Everything in your hybrid cloud environment generates data, often collected via many sources. Transform existing tools and services into an integrated, managed 24/7 solution backed by our X-Force Protection Platform, which utilizes AI to handle up to 85% of alerts1.
Prevent vulnerabilities before they occur, understand your detection effectiveness, get personalized recommendations for how to improve your security posture and work with X-Force, our elite team of hackers, responders and researchers to strengthen defenses.
Increase capabilities to gain deep visibility and foster collaboration to ensure threats are contained and remediated as soon as they’re detected—minimizing business risk while reducing damages and interruption of services.
Visualize and derive insights from the adversary’s perspective. Use Gen AI to analyze attacker actions & tools, spotting missed attack paths & guiding testers. Visualize control effectiveness & MTTR to inform future security investments.
Proactively mitigate threats with curated and predictive threat intelligence. Use Gen AI to correlate threat activity with environmental context, curate threat intel, automate hunts, and generate risk assessments to proactively mitigate attacks and prioritize remediation efforts.
Maximize detection posture with AI-driven insights and MITRE ATT&CK. Use Gen AI to optimize detection coverage & address critical gaps. Map detections to MITRE ATT&CK, optimize detection stack with AI-driven insights, and automate management & reporting across hybrid-multi-cloud security tools.
Mimic human reasoning to automate triage activity and detect threats faster. Use Gen AI to learn from analyst behavior & automate threat alert dispositioning. Automate low-risk incidents, produce explainable insights, prioritize important alerts, and identify rare events.
Generate attack insights and cross-correlate activity to accelerate investigations. Use Gen AI to simplify investigation workflow & reduce case assembly time. Cross-correlate alerts, simplify contextual comprehension, and support analyst decision-making with hypothesis generation.
Automate remediation with dynamically constructed composable playbooks. Use Gen AI to recommend & automate response actions across protection tech. Historical response behavior optimized for threat type & attack progression. Receive specific steps for faster containment, eradication, & recovery steps as well as recommendations to lower reoccurrence risk.
DDI hardens its security posture to enable future transformation and create a more proactive, globally-aware strategy to minimize business interruptions in the event of a cyber threat.
X-Force Red Vulnerability Management Services scans ANDRITZ’s systems and assesses security vulnerabilities. Each scan produces a report that that rates the vulnerabilities by severity using the common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS). This helps ANDRITZ prioritize incident response.
By shifting to a direct managed-services relationship with IBM, Belfius tapped into advanced security capabilities augmented by AI and machine learning (ML), and it opened its core IT systems to ongoing innovation.
With a deep understanding of how threat actors think, strategize and strike, our team knows how to prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from incidents so that you can focus on business priorities.
Create or improve your security operations center (SOC) for better capabilities that match the best practices in cybersecurity.
Our people, technology, facilities and processes are among the best in the world and help you address your security needs, from simple to complex, monitoring and managing security incidents 24/7x365.
1Based on IBM's internal analysis of aggregated performance data observed from engagements with 340+ clients in July 2023. Up to 85% of alerts were handled through automation rather than human intervention, using AI capabilities that are part of IBM's Threat Detection and Response service. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.