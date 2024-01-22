What is identity and access management (IAM)?

Distinct digital identities not only help organizations track users but also enable companies to set and enforce more granular access policies. IAM allows companies to grant different system permissions to different identities rather than give every authorized user the same privileges.

Today, many IAM systems use role-based access control (RBAC). In RBAC, each user's privileges are based on their job function and level of responsibility. RBAC helps streamline the process of setting user permissions and mitigates the risks of giving users higher privileges than they need.

Say that a company is setting permissions for a network firewall. A sales rep likely wouldn't have access at all, as their job doesn't require it. A junior-level security analyst might be able to view firewall configurations but not change them. The chief information security officer (CISO) would have full administrative access. An API that integrates the company's SIEM with the firewall might be able to read the firewall's activity logs but see nothing else.

For added security, IAM systems may also apply the principle of least privilege to user access permissions. Often associated with zero trust cybersecurity strategies, the principle of least privilege states that users should only have the lowest permissions necessary to complete a task, and privileges should be revoked as soon as the task is done.

In keeping with the principle of least privilege, many IAM systems have distinct methods and technologies for privileged access management (PAM). PAM is the cybersecurity discipline that oversees account security and access control for highly privileged user accounts, like system admins.

Privileged accounts are treated more carefully than other IAM roles because theft of these credentials would allow hackers to do whatever they want. PAM tools isolate privileged identities from the rest, using credential vaults and just-in-time access protocols for extra security.

Information about each user's access rights is usually stored in the IAM system's central database as part of each user's digital identity. The IAM system uses this information to enforce each user's distinct privilege levels.