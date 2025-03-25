What are digital credentials?

Digital credentials can also verify a person’s specific skills and accomplishments, such as completing a course or degree program. They are used by a variety of organizations, including businesses, nonprofits, educational institutions and training providers.

In cybersecurity, digital credentials can help reduce the risk of identity-based cyberattacks. Threat actors today often find it easier to hijack valid accounts than to hack into a system. The IBM® X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index found that the misuse of valid accounts is cybercriminals’ most common entry point into victim environments, accounting for 30% of all incidents.

Digital credentials can take the place of passwords and other authentication factors that hackers can easily crack. To take over an account, the attacker would need to steal the digital credential—which is much harder to do than brute-forcing a password. Digital credentials are also difficult to counterfeit, as they are often protected by measures such as encryption or blockchain-based verification.