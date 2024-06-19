What is managed detection and response (MDR)?

Published: 20 June 2024
Contributors: Matthew Finio, Amanda Downie
Managed detection and response (MDR) is a 24x7 cybersecurity service that monitors, detects and responds to threats in real time. It combines advanced technology and expert analysis to proactively protect and defend organizations from cyberattacks.
Managed detection and response (MDR) is a cybersecurity service that integrates advanced technology with human expertise to provide comprehensive threat detection, threat hunting and threat response capabilities.
It involves continuous monitoring of an organization's network, endpoints and cloud environments to rapidly identify and mitigate potential threats. MDR goes beyond traditional security measures by detecting ongoing attacks and preventing their recurrence, enhancing the overall security posture of the organization.
One of the primary advantages of MDR is that it provides full-time access to a security operations center (SOC) staffed by experienced security professionals. These experts perform threat hunting, threat monitoring and incident response, by using their knowledge and advanced threat intelligence to identify and contain the latest threats more effectively. This human element is crucial, as it allows for the nuanced analysis and rapid decision-making needed to address complex security incidents.
MDR services are beneficial for organizations that lack the internal resources or expertise to manage sophisticated security tools like endpoint detection and response (EDR). By outsourcing these functions to an MDR service provider, organizations can ensure robust protection without the need for extra, costly staffing and effectively manage their security workloads.
The MDR provider's security team of researchers and engineers continuously monitors networks, analyzes incidents and responds to security cases, effectively acting as an extension of the organization's own security platform.
The proactive nature of MDR also helps organizations improve their security operations over time. By analyzing past incidents and by using advanced threat intelligence, MDR services help prevent the same types of attacks from recurring by addressing their root cause. This continuous improvement cycle enhances immediate threat response capabilities and strengthens threat management and long-term security strategies.
MDR offers a scalable and effective solution for modern cybersecurity challenges. By combining around-the-clock monitoring, expert analysis and advanced threat detection and response technologies, MDR helps organizations reduce risk, stop attacks and improve the effectiveness of their overall security operations. This comprehensive approach ensures that organizations can stay ahead of evolving threats and maintain robust defenses against cyberattacks.
MDR providers typically offer a range of services and features designed to provide comprehensive threat detection, monitoring and response capabilities. These include:
Continuous monitoring: MDR services continuously monitor an organization's network, endpoints and cloud environments for potential threats. This includes real-time surveillance to identify any suspicious activities or anomalies.
24x7 support: MDR services typically offer round-the-clock monitoring and support, ensuring that threats are addressed promptly regardless of when they occur. This includes access to a dedicated team of security experts who can provide guidance and assistance as needed.
Proactive threat hunting: MDR services proactively search an organization's network and systems for signs of ongoing attacks, by using human threat hunters to identify and alert on stealthy and evasive threats that can evade automated detection systems.
Threat detection: Using advanced technologies such as machine learning, behavioral analysis and threat intelligence, MDR services detect and identify potential security threats. This helps in recognizing both known and unknown threats, including malware, ransomware, phishing attempts, data breaches and insider threats.
Endpoint detection and response (EDR): Many MDR services include EDR capabilities, allowing for detailed monitoring and response at the endpoint level. This helps in detecting and mitigating threats targeting individual devices within the organization's network.
Incident response: MDR services provide a rapid response to mitigate and contain detected threats. This incident management can involve isolating affected systems, removing malware and implementing patches or other security measures to prevent further damage and ensure proper mitigation.
Incident investigation and alert triage: MDR providers investigate alerts by using data analytics, machine learning and human investigation to determine their validity. They organize security events based on priority, identifying indicators of compromise and minimizing distractions from false alarms, which ensures that critical incidents receive immediate attention. Providers offer guided response with actionable advice on containing and remediating specific threats, minimizing disruption and damage
Managed remediation: MDR solutions offer managed remediation capabilities, restoring endpoints to a known good state following a security incident. This is done by swiftly removing malware, cleaning the registry and eliminating persistence mechanisms to minimize disruption and prevent further compromise.
Resource augmentation and expertise: MDR services provide access to security experts and operational best practices, ensuring continuous coverage and expertise in critical areas such as threat hunting, forensic investigation and incident response, enhancing security posture and resilience.
MDR offers several benefits that significantly enhance an organization's cybersecurity posture, including:
Advanced threat identification: MDR providers use proactive threat hunting to detect sophisticated threats including advanced persistent threats (APTs) that traditional measures often miss. By using advanced technologies and pooled threat intelligence, MDR services accelerate detection and response times, quickly addressing hidden threats and minimizing damage.
Effective talent management: The cybersecurity industry faces a significant talent shortage, making it difficult and expensive for organizations to fill critical security roles internally. MDR provides access to external security professionals, filling staffing gaps and offering expertise in areas like incident response and malware analysis, allowing robust security solutions without searching for scarce talent.
Enhanced security expertise: MDR services are staffed with experienced cybersecurity professionals who analyze threats, provide actionable insights and respond to incidents. This access to specialized knowledge elevates the organization’s ability to handle complex security challenges and improve strategies.
Faster and more efficient response: MDR services accelerate the time to detect and respond to advanced threats, reducing mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR) by using advanced technologies and expert analysis to identify and mitigate threats quickly.
Greater cost efficiency: Outsourcing threat detection and response to an MDR provider helps organizations avoid high costs associated with building and maintaining an in-house security operations center (SOC). MDR offers advanced security capabilities without the substantial financial burden of developing these resources internally.
Improved security posture: Continuous analysis of security data and past incidents helps organizations learn from previous attacks and strengthen their defenses. This ongoing improvement enhances the ability to prevent and respond to future threats, optimizing security configurations and eliminating rogue systems.
Integral compliance support: MDR helps organizations meet regulatory compliance requirements by ensuring robust security controls are in place and functioning effectively. This support is critical for industries with strict regulations, providing necessary documentation and reducing the risk of penalties.
Peace of mind: Knowing that a dedicated team of experts is constantly monitoring and protecting assets provides peace of mind to business leaders. MDR services allow them to focus on core business activities, confident that their cybersecurity needs are being managed effectively.
Rapid security maturity: MDR enables organizations to quickly deploy a comprehensive security program with 24x7 monitoring, sharing costs across the provider’s customer base. This reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) and helps organizations achieve a high level of cybersecurity maturity more rapidly than attempting in-house development.
Reduced alert fatigue: MDR helps manage and prioritize security alerts, reducing the burden on internal teams. Continuous monitoring and detailed threat analysis enhance decision-making and resilience to attacks, preventing false positive or low-priority alerts from overwhelming security teams.
Navigating the cybersecurity and threat landscape can be challenging, especially when distinguishing between various solutions. Here's a breakdown comparing managed detection and response (MDR) with other key cybersecurity offerings:
MDR versus EDR (Endpoint detection and response): MDR and EDR both focus on threat detection and response but differ in scope and approach. EDR is a software tool centered on endpoint protection, monitoring and responding to threats on individual devices.
MDR is a service, usually outsourced, that offers broader, 24x7 coverage, spanning endpoints, networks and cloud environments. MDR integrates human expertise for analysis and response, while EDR relies more on automated mechanisms. MDR services can use EDR technology to enhance endpoint security and threat detection capabilities.
MDR versus XDR (Extended detection and response): Like EDR, XDR is a cybersecurity tool rather than a service. XDR integrates security telemetry from various sources—such as endpoints, networks and cloud environments—to provide a unified, streamlined approach to threat detection and response. In contrast, MDR is a service that offers comprehensive, 24x7 monitoring, detection and response across multiple domains. MDR often incorporates XDR (and EDR) technologies to enhance its capabilities.
MDR versus MXDR (Managed extended detection and response): MDR and MXDR both offer extended detection and response capabilities but differ in service delivery. MXDR is a fully managed solution, providing ongoing monitoring and support in addition to the technology stack. MDR typically focuses on technology and expertise without full management.
MDR versus MSSP (Managed security service providers): MDR and MSSP are managed security services, with MDR focusing specifically on threat detection and response. MSSPs primarily offer alerting, security management and monitoring, with response actions left to the customer. MDRs combine reactive (continuous monitoring) and proactive activities, including real-time threat hunting by human experts.
While MSSPs are highly automated, MDRs provide comprehensive alert triage, investigation and remediation services. Organizations often rely on MSSPs for managing perimeter security measures like firewalls and network access controls. MDRs extend their capabilities to endpoint protection and incident response across all layers of the IT infrastructure.
MDR versus managed SIEM (security information and event management): MDR and managed SIEM both aim to enhance security but differ in approach. MDR combines advanced threat detection with human expertise for real-time response. Managed SIEM relies heavily on log and event analysis to identify security incidents. MDR offers proactive threat hunting, while managed SIEM focuses on event data analysis.
Vendor MDR versus MSSP MDR: Vendor MDR services are built on proprietary technology, offering a full solution of both product and service from a single vendor. In contrast, MSSP MDR services cover a broader array of managed services, including multivendor technologies and specialized services. While vendor MDRs offer deep understanding of their technology, MSSP MDRs provide a wider range of offerings and industry-specific expertise
