What is threat intelligence?

The threat intelligence lifecycle is the iterative, ongoing process by which security teams produce, disseminate and continually improve their threat intelligence. While the particulars can vary from organization to organization, most follow some version of the same six-step process.

Step 1: Planning

Security analysts work with organizational stakeholders—executive leaders, department heads, IT and security team members and others involved in cybersecurity decision-making—to set intelligence requirements. These typically include cybersecurity questions that stakeholders want or need to have answered. For example, the CISO might want to know whether a new, headline-making strain of ransomware is likely to affect the organization.

Step 2: Threat data collection

The security team collects any raw threat data that can hold—or contribute to—the answers stakeholders are looking for. Continuing the example above, if a security team is investigating a new ransomware strain, the team might gather information on the ransomware gang behind the attacks, the types of organizations they’ve targeted in the past and the attack vectors they’ve exploited to infect previous victims.

This threat data can come from various sources, including:

Threat intelligence feeds—streams of real-time threat information. The name is sometimes misleading: While some feeds include processed or analyzed threat intelligence, others consist of raw threat data. (The latter are sometimes called ‘threat data feeds’.)

Security teams typically subscribe to multiple open source and commercial feeds. For example, different feeds might

track IoCs of common attacks,

aggregate cybersecurity news,

provide detailed analyses of malware strains,

and scrape social media and the dark web for conversations surrounding emerging cyberthreats.

All of these feeds can contribute to a deeper understanding of threats.

Information-sharing communities—forums, professional associations and other communities where analysts from all over the world share firsthand experiences, insights and their own threat data.

In the US, many critical infrastructure sectors—such as the healthcare, financial services and oil and gas industries—operate industry-specific Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISACs). These ISACs coordinate with one another via the National Council of ISACs (NSI) (link resides outside ibm.com).

Internationally, the open source MISP Threat Sharing intelligence platform (link resides outside ibm.com) supports several information-sharing communities organized around different locations, industries and topics. MISP has received financial backing from both NATO and the European Union.

Internal security logs—internal security data from security and compliance systems such as

This data provides a record of the threats and cyberattacks the organization has faced and can help uncover previously unrecognized evidence of internal or external threats.

Information from these disparate sources is typically aggregated in a centralized dashboard, such as a SIEM or a threat intelligence platform, for easier management.

Step 3: Processing

At this stage, security analysts aggregate, standardize and correlate the raw data they’ve gathered to make analysis easier. This might include filtering out false positives or applying a threat intelligence framework, such as MITRE ATT&CK, to data surrounding a previous security incident.

Many threat intelligence tools automate this processing, by using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to correlate threat information from multiple sources and identify initial trends or patterns in the data.

Step 4: Analysis

Analysis is the point at which raw threat data becomes true threat intelligence. At this stage, security analysts test and verify the trends, patterns and other insights they can use to answer stakeholders’ security requirements and make recommendations.

For example, security analysts might find that the gang connected with a new ransomware strain has targeted other businesses in the organization's industry. The team will then identify specific vulnerabilities in the organization’s IT infrastructure that the gang is likely to exploit, as well as security controls or patches that might mitigate or eliminate those vulnerabilities.

Step 5. Dissemination

The security team shares its insights and recommendations with the appropriate stakeholders. Action may be taken based on these recommendations, such as establishing new SIEM detection rules to target newly identified IoCs or updating firewall blacklists to block traffic from newly identified suspicious IP addresses.

Many threat intelligence tools integrate and share data with security tools such as SOARs or XDRs to automatically generate alerts for active attacks, assign risk scores for threat prioritization or trigger other actions.

Step 6. Feedback

At this stage, stakeholders and analysts reflect on the most recent threat intelligence cycle to determine whether the requirements were met. Any new questions that arise or new intelligence gaps identified will inform the next round of the lifecycle.