What is behavioral biometrics?

Fraudsters and cybercriminals increasingly target legitimate users by using malware, phishing and social engineering scams to capture credentials and take over their accounts for malicious ends. According to the IBM® Cost of a Data Breach Report, stolen or compromised credentials are the most common attack vector behind data breaches, accounting for 16% of breaches.

Behavioral biometric authentication methods can add an extra layer of security to identity security and fraud detection systems beyond traditional authentication measures, such as passwords or security keys.

Hackers can steal passwords and USB keys to gain control of a user’s account. However, to get past a behavioral biometric system, they must impersonate a user’s behavior—making it much harder to hide suspicious activity.