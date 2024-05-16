Deliver seamless customer experiences and build digital identity trust with AI-powered, real-time fraud detection
IBM® Trusteer® Pinpoint Detect helps organizations quickly and transparently establish digital identity trust throughout a seamless customer experience without compromising on security.
The main benefits are:
Detect legitimate and malicious users transparently.
Assess risk in every session and activity by using our global device intelligence consortium.
Identify and prevent fraudulent transactions.
Get immediate protection through continuous data analysis.
Use a cognitive approach for behavioral profiling of user biometrics across mobile and desktop.
Detect a wide range of malicious mobile and desktop malware targeting credential theft and account takeover.
When using IBM Cloud® offerings, your company can scale and adapt quickly to changing business needs without compromising security, privacy or risk levels.
This offering meets these industry and global compliance standards, depending on the edition you choose:
Seamlessly assess the risk of new and guest digital identities.
Access an embedded security library for native mobile web applications.
Detect and remediate malware and identify phishing attacks within minutes.