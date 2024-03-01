What is single sign-on (SSO)?

The chief risk of SSO is that if a user's credentials are compromised, they can grant an attacker access to all or most of the applications and resources on the network. But requiring users to create long and complex passwords—and carefully encrypting and protecting those passwords wherever they're stored—goes a long way toward preventing this worst-case scenario.

In addition, most security experts recommend two-factor authentication (2FA) or multi-factor authentication (MFA) as part of any SSO implementation. 2FA or MFA require users to provide at least one authentication factor in addition to a password—e.g., a code sent to a mobile phone, a fingerprint, an ID card. Because these additional credentials are ones that hackers can't easily steal or spoof, MFA can dramatically reduce risks related to compromised credentials in SSO.